For Quality, Reliable Cleaning, Try ‘The Sister’s Maid’

Claudia Silva, owner of The Sister’s Maid cleaning service, started cleaning as a part time job, cleaning properties as she was working in the management field for a food industry corporation. Mother of two beautiful teenagers and a hardworking woman, she decided to take that part-time business more seriously and invited her sister to be part of her cleaning business dream and, in 2004, they started working together and building a fabulous relationship with their customers. Claudia’s motto is, “Success is loving what you do,” and customers are the number-one priority.
“The Sister’s Maid provides 100 percent satisfaction for each one of our customers,” said Talita Rocha, General Manager. “We care, we provide services that people really need, and we pay attention to their requests. We want to make sure that it is not only a one-time amazing experience, but we make sure – every time – that the customers have The Sister’s Maid cleaning their house continuously. They will be surprised at how we go above and beyond, and they can open the door saying ‘Wow! The Sister’s Maid team is always doing a great job.”
High-quality always makes a big difference, Rocha added. Loyalty, care, and making sure that the team is there when they say we will be there is of utmost importance. Some of the services The Sister’s Maid offers include first-time cleaning, spring cleaning and deep cleaning; post-construction cleaning; summer rental and vacation home cleaning and more. They can do the job for weekly, biweekly and monthly cleaning, moving in or out, and more. They can handle emergency cleanings, real estate open house cleanings, and help you get that house clean for closing it up in the fall.
“People should try our services, and then we know they will not want to choose anyone else,” said Rocha. “Our friendly staff, high-quality services, and our policy of following up with customers all make a big difference. We are not only building business, but we are building relationships. We are entering people’s lives, we see their kids growing over the years. The Sister’s Maid sees our customers as part of our family.”
The most challenging aspect of this industry, according to Rocha, is knowing there are so many people out there doing cleaning services for low prices without being a registered company, without paying insurance, without paying taxes, and without providing a safe environment for their employees.
“They just created a name and a number and call themselves company,” said Rocha. “We just feel that is not fair for the customer and for each local business. That is one of the reasons that The Sister’s Maid cleaning company tries to be affordable, serving the community with special offers all the time.”
The Sister’s Maid has a team of 20 to 25 employees in the winter, and many more in the summer months, and serve clients from Provincetown to Plymouth County. The team is constantly cross training, have monthly meetings in the winter, and biweekly meetings in the summer.
“We follow up with employees, and our HR team listens to them. They are proud of being part The Sister’s Maid company. They are always excited after a first cleaning, waiting to hear if the customer booked a second visit,” Rocha said.
Rocha said the team receives compliments all the time – by email, a phone call or sometimes when their supervisors stop by to do a regular follow up with customers. “It is lovely to hear positives notes, such as: ‘the team is doing an awesome job, they are on time, they are always friendly’… these things make a big difference. And the reward of that, too, is that the referral happens naturally. Customers are always telling their friends and telling their family members. We all know how it is – if you are satisfied with something, you want others to experience the same satisfaction.
Here are some impressive testimonials from local clients:
“The women are conscientious and courteous. I find them to be hardworking and trustworthy.” – Deborah Towle, McDonald O’Brien
“I love coming home to a shining clean house. It even smells clean. As we have gotten older, knowing that the house is taken care of is a huge gift. I have already recommended The Sisters Maid to others.” – Judy McCullough
“The staff at The Sister’s Maid is friendly, professional, and great at what they do. We are extremely happy with the commercial and residential services provided by them. We have been blessed by this company.” – Leo E Juliana Rosa
“We have received so many compliments on how clean our home is since switching to The Sister’s Maid. They are always flexible with scheduling and offer additional services beyond just cleaning. We especially love that they offer in-house laundry service and landscaping. They are also always pleasant and professional to deal with. We would highly recommend The Sister’s Maid!” – Katie Baker
The Sister’s Maid is currently offering a monthly special until the end of March: Two cleaners for an hour and half for $89. For more information, or to schedule a service, visit thesistersmaid.com.
