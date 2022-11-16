Check out the upcoming Holiday events on the Cape this year:

11/18 – 12/30, 13th Annual Glassblower’s Christmas, Sandwich Glass Museum – Hand-blown glass ornaments designed by Cape Cod artists will be beautifully displayed on a forest of Christmas trees during this exhibit. It’s free to come browse and shop for that perfect ornament. Touring the Glass Museum is a separate admission. More info can be found here.

11/18 – 11/20, America’s Hometown Celebration, Plymouth Waterfront – A full weekend of celebration in Plymouth, the highlight of which is the America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade on Saturday, which brings history to life as Pilgrims, Native Americans, and Pioneers climb out of the history books and onto the streets of Plymouth. The weekend will also include a concert by the Plymouth Philharmonic and a harvest market. For a full schedule of events, click here.

11/19 – 11/26, Jawesome Jaw-Lidays, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Center, Chatham – Come learn more about white sharks while the Center is decked out for the holidays and get your family photo taken in a shark cage with Santa! Items are also being collected for the Chatham Children’s Fund. Reservations are required. Make yours here.

11/24, 8AM, The Chatham Turkey Trot – The Chatham Turkey Trot is a family-friendly fun Thanksgiving morning run or walk over 3.1 miles of winding and rolling paved roads with breathtaking scenery in Chatham, Massachusetts, to benefit the Lower Cape Outreach Council. This year we are excited to announce that we are back in-person! This year the race will be professionally timed. The first 1000 in-person registrants will get a free Turkey Trot t-shirt! Gather your family and friends and join us on Thanksgiving morning for this 5K event. Click here for more information.

11/25, 3:30, Annual Lighting of the Tree at Mashpee Commons, Plaza outside Siena’s – Welcome the holidays with this free, family-friendly event for the community, including complimentary mini donuts & hot chocolate, face painting with students from Mashpee Middle High School’s National Arts Honor Society, holiday caroling with students from Mashpee Middle High School (4PM), an appearance by Santa (4-5PM), and the tree lighting countdown (4:30PM). Find out more here.

11/25 – 12/23, Polar Express with the CC Central Railroad – Select dates between 11/25 – 12/23. One of the Railroad’s most popular events! Relive the magic of the classic story (with music from the soundtrack of the movie in the background) as you ride THE POLAR EXPRESS™ to meet Santa! Onboard, you’ll encounter dancing chefs and waiters and enjoy a reading of the classic children’s book while sipping hot cocoa and munching on snickerdoodles. After your 1-1.5 hour trip, Santa and his elves board the train and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. Wear your Christmas jammies for even more fun! These rides sell out VERY quickly; get your tickets EARLY here.

11/25 – 12/11, 16th Annual Holidays at Highfield, Highfield Hall & Gardens – Highfield Hall & Gardens prepares to open the doors on November 25th for three consecutive weekends for the 16th Annual Holidays at Highfield annual event. Inspired by the theme Home for the Holidays, event stylist Rita Pacheco returns to lead the holiday transformation of Highfield Hall by masterfully blending old world charm with contemporary elements! The Holidays at Highfield for 2022 presents another year of spectacular decorating and seasonal activities and performances. Click here for more information.

11/25 – 11/27, Gardens Aglow, Heritage Museums & Gardens – Gardens Aglow is a celebration of lights that has become a treasured holiday tradition. This event features beautiful light displays throughout the gardens, festive seasonal décor, and fun activities for all. At the J.K. Lilly III Automobile Gallery, visit with Santa in the 1913 Ford Model T and view Heritage’s antique car collection. At the American Art & Carousel Gallery, take a ride on the 1908 Looff Carousel and view winter scenes from our Currier & Ives collection. Outdoors, stroll the lighted gardens with family and friends, roast marshmallows, go on a reindeer scavenger hunt, enjoy seasonal treats from Lilly’s Café and Cape Cod Donut Truck, delight in lawn games and a warming area at the Polar PlaySpace, and view the bottle flowers and model train display in the McGraw Family Garden of the Senses. Click here for more information.

11/26, 4:45PM, Candlelight Stroll with Mrs. Claus and Tree Lighting, Orleans – 4:45 – Post Office Square (park & gather). 5:00-5:30 – Candlelight Stroll to Depot Square led by Mrs. Claus. 5:45 – Tree Lighting with Mrs. Claus. 6:00-7:00 – Continuing children’s festivities at the Artist Cottages, live music, cookies and hot chocolate for the kids. More information here.

11/26, 5:30PM, Lighting of the Lobster Pot Christmas Tree, Lopes Square, P’town – Come watch a Provincetown tradition that rings in the holiday season. Started in 2004 by artist Julian Popko who wanted to design a holiday celebration that recognized the hard-working local lobstermen, the “tree” is made of real lobster traps, and is one of the most unique displays on the Cape. Held at 5:30 pm at Lopes Square (Commercial and Standish Street) in Provincetown.

12/2 – 12/4, Holiday on the Cape with the Cape Symphony, Barnstable Performing Arts Center – The Cape Symphony’s favorite season will be celebrated this year with performances from ViVa Trio, the Chatham Chorale, and the Cape Symphony Dance Company. Some of your favorite classical, modern, and traditional favorites will immerse you in happy memories and holiday cheer. This year’s performance, as always, will be in support of the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation’s Operation Santa Claus. Please bring along a new unwrapped, packaged toy, gift card, or book if you’re able. Get tickets here.

12/2, 5:30PM, Harwichport Holiday Stroll – Stroll through Harwich Port shops and restaurants while enjoying music, holiday treats, and more! Click here for more information.

12/2 – 12/4, Christmas by the Sea/59th Annual Falmouth Christmas Parade – A weekend of holiday cheer in Falmouth, featuring the Jingle Jog 5K, the lighting of the village green, and culminating in the annual Christmas parade – the largest in southeastern New England! This year’s theme is “Holiday Traditions.” Get the full schedule of events here.

12/2 – 12/4, Nantucket Christmas Stroll – The 48th Annual Christmas Stroll Weekend features hundreds of decorated trees, costumed carolers, a visit from Santa Claus, Santa’s Village Marketplace and special dinners at various restaurants, along with great artisan holiday crafts and holiday shopping opportunities! More details are here.

12/3, 11AM, Santa Visit to Lukes Love to Benefit A Baby Center – Please bring a gift of diapers, wipes or new/gently used clothing to help stuff the baby van this holiday season! Free family event. Click here for more information.

12/4, 1PM, Yarmouthport Christmas Stroll, Village Green – Trolley rides, live music, entertainment, and delicious holiday treats will be a part of this festive afternoon! At 4 pm, there will be a tree lighting and caroling on the Village Green! Rain or shine. More info here.

12/9 & 12/10, Chatham Christmas By the Sea Weekend – Enjoy the lighting of the tree and caroling at Kate Gould Park Friday night, shopping and musicians and street performers Friday night & Saturday, and on Saturday, get your tickets for Breakfast with Santa and the Holiday Gala Saturday night to benefit the Chatham Children’s Fund. Check the full schedule here.

12/9 & 12/10, Osterville Village Christmas Stroll – Town wide The festival of trees, a golf cart parade, caroling, creche services, refreshments, children’s activities, and a doggie parade will highlight the weekend in Osterville. Check the full schedule of events here.

12/10, 2PM, Tropical Holiday Concert, Knight Auditorium, BHS – Are you pining for more sunshine on these dark December days? For a seasonal celebration with a Latin groove, join the Cape Cod Concert Band for Tropical Holiday. Featuring the flavors of Jamaica, Argentina, Mexico, and Guadeloupe, served with a sprinkling of Christmas and Hannukah favorites. The concert begins at 2:00 p.m. on December 10, in the Knight Auditorium at Barnstable High School. Admission is free, with donations welcome.

12/10, 5:30PM, 16th Annual Mashpee Chamber Christmas Parade – Mashpee Commons This is the annual nighttime parade – the one that’s decked out in lights! Stake out your spot early and enjoy hot cocoa while you watch the floats and bands. Find out more here. (RAIN DATE SUNDAY, 12/11)

12/10, 7PM & 12/11, 4PM, Chatham Chorale Holiday Fanfare, First CoC, Sandwich – This is a return to normal for the Chatham Chorale – a big holiday concert with all the trimmings, including brass, piano, and timpani! Traditional, Brazilian, and Hanukkah pieces will be included in the program, along with “Pop-Up Hallelujah,” where members of the audience are invited to the stage to sing the beloved chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Find out more here.

12/10, 10AM, South Yarmouth Cookie Stroll, South Yarmouth Library – Walk or ride the trolley around the historical Bass River neighborhood, sharing cookies and treats as you tour homes and she sheds. Additional stops provide warm-ups, lunches, and maybe even a glimpse of Santa on the river. Make this event a charming beginning to your holiday season! All proceeds support the South Yarmouth Library. Tickets $25.00,children under 12 FREE. Purchase tickets here, or in person beginning December 5th at the SY Library.