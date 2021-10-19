That Girl in The Morning Chats With Dr. Jonathan Way About Coyotes On The Cape

Coyotes are a hot topic on the Cape. If you are concerned or curious about coyotes, Dr. Jonathan Way has some useful and insightful information you might want to hear before you head out for your next walk. Dr. Way is the founder of The Eastern Coyote Research and an educator and took some time to chat with That Girl In The Morning (Cat Wilson) on Cape Country 104.

For more information, visit Eastern Coyote Research

