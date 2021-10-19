You are here: Home / Articles / That Girl in The Morning Chats With Dr. Jonathan Way About Coyotes On The Cape

That Girl in The Morning Chats With Dr. Jonathan Way About Coyotes On The Cape

October 19, 2021

Coyotes are a hot topic on the Cape. If you are concerned or curious about coyotes, Dr. Jonathan Way has some useful and insightful information you might want to hear before you head out for your next walk. Dr. Way is the founder of The Eastern Coyote Research and an educator and took some time to chat with That Girl In The Morning (Cat Wilson) on Cape Country 104. 

Click here to listen to the full interview:

 

For more information, visit Eastern Coyote Research

Do you have a comment or question? Please email: ThatGirl@CapeCountry104.com 

 

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Articles, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 