You are here: Home / Articles / Waggin’ Wednesday: All That Jazz!

Waggin’ Wednesday: All That Jazz!

February 5, 2020

Meet “Jazzy” at the MSPCA in Centerville

Meet Jazzy, a gorgeous 13 year old spayed female tortie. Jazzy is a sweet, affectionate, 13 year old cat looking for a retirement home. She loves to receive attention from everyone she meets. Jazzy came to us because her owner died, so we don’t know much about her history. She has lived with many other cats, and could live with another kitty friend!”

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 9:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!

Filed Under: Articles, Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 