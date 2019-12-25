Waggin’ Wednesday: Jasper’s Christmas Wish

Jasper’s Christmas Wish is to find the purr-fect home in time for the New Year!

Jasper is a six year old long haired boy with the dreamiest eyes. In a previous home, he liked long walks outside and enjoyed the occasional game of cat and mouse. However, in another home he liked to stay inside cuddling with is owners. Jasper would do best in a home that’s open to the idea of him going outside. Also, he will like to be the only animal in the house so he gets all of your attention!

Meet Jasper at the MSPCA shelter on Rte 28 in Centerville.

