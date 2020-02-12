You are here: Home / Articles / Waggin’ Wednesday: LOVELY Would Love To Go Home With You

Waggin’ Wednesday: LOVELY Would Love To Go Home With You

February 12, 2020

‘Lovely’ at the Animal Rescue League in Brewster

 

Ladies and Gentlemen, please take a moment to meet this lovely pup named LOVELY! 

Lovely describes her personality as well as her appearance!  This sweet heart is a playful girl who loves her toys.  She enjoys tennis balls and sturdy toys, and although she’s a fan of squeaky toys they sometimes don’t hold up.  She found the bin with the squeaky toys here at the shelter and had no problem opening it up a few times to select a new toy.  While she is fine meeting other dogs for walks, at home Lovely enjoys getting all the attention to herself and would like to be the only pet.  She is curious and loves to explore, true to her hunting roots.  Lovely likes to lean into pets, then she’s off to find a new smell or fun toy.  Looking for a walking buddy?  Lovely would love to join you on walks and hikes! 

Meet Lovely at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod shelter in Brewster.

 

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 9:45am for a purr-fect  feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!

 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


