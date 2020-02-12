Waggin’ Wednesday: LOVELY Would Love To Go Home With You

Ladies and Gentlemen, please take a moment to meet this lovely pup named LOVELY!

Lovely describes her personality as well as her appearance! This sweet heart is a playful girl who loves her toys. She enjoys tennis balls and sturdy toys, and although she’s a fan of squeaky toys they sometimes don’t hold up. She found the bin with the squeaky toys here at the shelter and had no problem opening it up a few times to select a new toy. While she is fine meeting other dogs for walks, at home Lovely enjoys getting all the attention to herself and would like to be the only pet. She is curious and loves to explore, true to her hunting roots. Lovely likes to lean into pets, then she’s off to find a new smell or fun toy. Looking for a walking buddy? Lovely would love to join you on walks and hikes!

Meet Lovely at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod shelter in Brewster.

Waggin' Wednesday is Sponsored By:

