Waggin’ Wednesday: Mac Is Looking For A Place To Hang His Hat

January 22, 2020

Meet Mac!

This 10 year old independent, black cat would love nothing more than a new adventure! He is a true cat through and through! On the one hand, Mac loves to go outside to explore and hunt. When he’s done for the day he enjoys snuggling up with his human friends and being the center of attention. 

If you have a home where Mac can spend his days enjoying the great outdoors and quiets nights inside, please pay him a visit at the MSPCA shelter in Centerville.

