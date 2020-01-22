Waggin’ Wednesday: Mac Is Looking For A Place To Hang His Hat

Meet Mac!

This 10 year old independent, black cat would love nothing more than a new adventure! He is a true cat through and through! On the one hand, Mac loves to go outside to explore and hunt. When he’s done for the day he enjoys snuggling up with his human friends and being the center of attention.

If you have a home where Mac can spend his days enjoying the great outdoors and quiets nights inside, please pay him a visit at the MSPCA shelter in Centerville.

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 9:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!