You are here: Home / Articles / Waggin’ Wednesday: Moose Is Ready To Hop Into your Heart!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Moose Is Ready To Hop Into your Heart!

March 18, 2020

“Moose” At The Animal Rescue League’s Cape Cod Shelter

 

Moose is a handsome little lad who loves to push his toys around with his nose!  Moose really enjoys the opportunity to romp around outside of his cage stretching his bunny legs.  He even is harness and leash trained, for safe outdoor excursions!  Moose has previously lived with another rabbit, and may do well with another bunny friend. 

Moose enjoys coming over to visit people, but can be nervous of being picked up (like many rabbits).  He can also be a bossy boy, especially if you’re trying to move something in his cage after he has arranged it ever so carefully.  He’s a small rabbit, with a big personality!  He’ll likely do best with a confident rabbit owner who understands bunny body language. 

Make an appointment to visit Moose online at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Shelter

 

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:


 

Filed Under: Articles, Lifestyle, Pets
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 