Waggin’ Wednesday: Moose Is Ready To Hop Into your Heart!

Moose is a handsome little lad who loves to push his toys around with his nose! Moose really enjoys the opportunity to romp around outside of his cage stretching his bunny legs. He even is harness and leash trained, for safe outdoor excursions! Moose has previously lived with another rabbit, and may do well with another bunny friend.

Moose enjoys coming over to visit people, but can be nervous of being picked up (like many rabbits). He can also be a bossy boy, especially if you’re trying to move something in his cage after he has arranged it ever so carefully. He’s a small rabbit, with a big personality! He’ll likely do best with a confident rabbit owner who understands bunny body language.

Make an appointment to visit Moose online at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Shelter!

