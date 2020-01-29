Waggin’ Wednesday: Petey Wants To Be your Peppy Pal!

Petey is an active young guy who is full of zest for life! This handsome lad is very toy motivated, especially for tennis balls! He’s happy to meet everyone – dogs and people alike – and loves to get attention. He comes on strong upon initial meeting, then he enjoys a nice rough and tumble play date with a canine pal.

He knows sit, but otherwise his manners are a work in progress. Petey is a champ at exploring countertops for interesting finds. He is jumpy and hits like a freight train as he propels off of you. Petey also thinks that it might be fun to grab at his leash or maybe chew at your hands if you’re petting him. As you may be realizing, Petey is a lot of dog at this point and really needs some boundaries and direction to help him mature into a more polite pet. Because of his exuberant behavior, he’s looking for a home with teens and up who can participate in his training.

Do you have the time and patience to dedicate to Petey? Stop by to meet this whirlwind of excitement!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 9:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!