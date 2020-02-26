Waggin’ Wednesday: River Wants To Flow Into your Heart!

Meet River!

River is a fun, playful boy! This handsome lad loves to play with all sorts of toys! Can you imagine anything cuter than River just having a grand time tossing his toys around? River came to us from another shelter, so we don’t really know about what his home life may have been like. He gets along with other dogs after a proper intro. We don’t know about kitties. Older kids who are comfortable with rambunctious dogs would be fine with River. River is an enthusiastic boy who greets everyone as though they’re his long lost friends.

Do you have a toy bin that’s lonely and needs an appreciative dog? Stop by to meet River!

Call or visit the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster Shelter.

