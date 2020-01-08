You are here: Home / Articles / Waggin’ Wednesday: Sassy Wants To Spice Up Your Life

Waggin’ Wednesday: Sassy Wants To Spice Up Your Life

January 8, 2020

Sassy at the MSPCA in Centerville

Meet Sassy! Sassy is a 6 year old spayed female. This pretty gal sure does live up to her name! If you want a spicy cat to keep things interesting at home, then look no further than Sassy. She’s a feisty but affectionate girl who loves to love her human on her terms. Sassy may want to be an indoor/outdoor cat. Cat aficionados will appreciate Sassy’s tortitude and distinct personality. We think she’s pretty special and seek an experienced home that will appreciate and understand Sassy. No other pets, please — our princess needs to be the only pet in the home.

