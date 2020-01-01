Waggin’ Wednesday: Velma Would Like To Start The New Year In A New Home

Velma is a playful young southern lady who would love to find a home with lots of stuffy toys. Velma is very nice with them and doesn’t even shred them – just carries them around squeaking and tossing them! She is a bouncy, energetic young lady. When she’s not playing with her toys, she loves the opportunity to stretch her legs going for a fun walk or a run around the yard. She tends to develop selective hearing outside, so a fenced area or staying on leash will be a must.

Velma is curious and pokes her nose everywhere – we don’t know how much home experience she has had before, but she’s certainly eager to learn at this point. She gets along great with other dogs and loves to romp and play. We don’t know about cats. Because she can get pretty excited when she’s playing or chewing on a tasty treat, Velma is looking for a home with teens and adults. Everything Velma does, she does with enthusiasm, which means it’s super cute as she prances around with a toy or meeting another dog.

Would you like to meet Velma? Visit her at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Shelter in Brewster!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By:





Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 9:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!