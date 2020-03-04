You are here: Home / Articles / Waggin’ Wednesday: Would You Like To Meet Isabella?

Waggin’ Wednesday: Would You Like To Meet Isabella?

March 4, 2020

Meet Isabelle At The MSPCA Shelter In Centerville

Meet Isabella, a 10 year old spayed female. Isabella is a big cat with a big personality looking for a new home! Isabella came to us because her owner died so we don’t know much about her past. We do know she has lived with a dog. She is nervous around new people, but loves affection and head scratches from her people. However, she also has an independent side and will let you know when she wants her space.

Meet Isabella at the MSPCA Shelter on Rte 28 in Centerville. 

 

