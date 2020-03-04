Waggin’ Wednesday: Would You Like To Meet Isabella?

Meet Isabella, a 10 year old spayed female. Isabella is a big cat with a big personality looking for a new home! Isabella came to us because her owner died so we don’t know much about her past. We do know she has lived with a dog. She is nervous around new people, but loves affection and head scratches from her people. However, she also has an independent side and will let you know when she wants her space.

Meet Isabella at the MSPCA Shelter on Rte 28 in Centerville.

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 9:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday by Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!