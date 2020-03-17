Ways You Can Continue to Support Local Businesses

We’re living in scary and uncertain times at the moment. The World Health Organization recently declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, acknowledging that the virus will likely spread to all countries around the globe.

According to the Center for Disease Control, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and others. These steps include washing your hands often, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home if you’re sick, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, to name a few. You can find more information on the CDC’s website, cdc.gov.

Local businesses, as a result of the pandemic, are suffering. Most local businesses and restaurants rely on their home base of customers to get them through the off-season. Yet, customers are afraid to come out and shop, or sit and enjoy a meal in their favorite restaurant, or place themselves in social situations that could potentially expose them to someone who is sick.

There are, however, small ways you can continue to help support these local businesses, without placing yourself at unnecessary risk. Here are some tips:

If you’d rather not sit at a restaurant right now, why deny yourself that wonderful meal? Pick up the phone and ask if they have a to-go menu. Many local restaurants will be more than happy to whip up your favorites to enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

If your favorite local businesses offer gift cards, you can purchase them now, and use them later on down the road, as life begins to return to normal.

Does your favorite store have an online presence? Perhaps you can do your shopping on that for the time being. You’ll still support your neighbor by purchasing that must-have item. They’ll be thankful for your continued patronage!

If you’re practicing social distancing at the moment, and would rather not attend a certain event, you can still support many organizations by making a donation. Most will accept donations online, via mail, or even over the phone.

Matt VanGelder, owner of Dennis Cycle Center in S. Dennis, said continuing to show support for local businesses on social media is important, as well.

“If people continue to like and share posts from that business, it keeps the business visible,” he said. “We’re doing fine right now, but I can’t imagine this won’t affect us eventually.”

He said his and all local businesses should continue to be diligent about cleaning and disinfecting all areas in their location, and wipe everything down often.

“We’ll continue to be open for business as usual as long as we’re allowed,” VanGelder said. “If we do have to change that, we’ll still do repair work where customers can just drop off their bikes to be fixed.”

Jack Stevenson, President of Mid-Cape Home Centers, said, “As we are all faced with some short-term uncertainties, we know one thing is for certain – Cape Cod, the Islands, and all of Southeastern Massachusetts will remain a beautiful, flourishing place to work, live, and visit. Our core values of safety and doing the right thing continue to drive the actions of our team, while we take extra precautions to remain open for business and contribute to the strength of our local economy.”

Supporting local businesses is the lifeline of small business owners and their employees, particularly seasonal businesses here on the Cape. They’ll need our continued support and we all get through the current crisis.