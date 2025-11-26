Will You Help Nico Find a Good Home on the Cape?

Meet Nico! Oh this handsome dude! Can you even stand the cuteness overload with this guy? Well, he’s ready to capture your heart and take over your home with his huge heart and extra large stature. Clocking in at 88 pounds with long legs taboot – Nico is ready for his next adventure in life. He’s only a year old so he still has some learning to do but the good news is he’s extremely eager to learn! He’s a sponge and soaks all the things life has to offer. He’s successfully crate trained, knows the sit cue and sometimes even offers the sit behavior just because! Nico is a shy guy so he always takes a second to investigate new things and turns into an active dog so he’ll need exercise like: long walks, playtime with lots of toys, playtime with other dogs and some down time so he can rest his growing body. He enjoys chew bones, or just tossing toys around on his own until he settles in for a nap. If he sounds like the canine companion you’ve always been looking for then he’s your man! He won’t disappoint – promise! Come meet Nico during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).

