YARMOUTH – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Yarmouth. The collision occurred on the exit 72 eastbound ramp from Route 6 to Willow Street around 3:30 PM. Mass State Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.
1 person injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth
December 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
