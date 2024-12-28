You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / 1 person injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth

1 person injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth

December 27, 2024

YARMOUTH – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Yarmouth. The collision occurred on the exit 72 eastbound ramp from Route 6 to Willow Street around 3:30 PM. Mass State Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

