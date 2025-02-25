Updated: 1-year-old airlifted to off-Cape burn unit from Bourne after apparent hot water heater malfunction

BOURNE – A 1-year-old child suffered burns sometime after 7:30 PM Monday. Rescuers determined the burns were serious enough to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the old Ella F. Howie School to fly the victim to.an off-Cape burn center.

From Bourne Police: At approximately 7:42 PM Monday, Officers of the Bourne Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Andrew Road in Bourne, to assist the Bourne Fire Department with a one-year-old male that had suffered a burn.

Upon arrival, Officers and Paramedics located the one-year-old inside the residence and began to render aid. Boston MedFlight was requested to respond and subsequently transported the victim to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined that the burn was most likely caused by a faulty hot water heater.

The injuries to the child do not appear to be life-threatening. The incident continues to be investigated by the Bourne Police Department and the Town of Bourne Plumbing Inspector.