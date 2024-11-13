YARMOUTH – 10 days after a raging fire destroyed the former Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn, firefighters were called back to the debris where smoke was seen rising. The stiff winds tried to fan the flames but firefighters quickly doused the embers. The November 3rd fire completely destroyed the sprawling structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Photos by BSears Media/CWN
10 days later, a rekindle occurs at Anthony’s Cummaquid inn blaze site
November 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
