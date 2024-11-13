You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / 10 days later, a rekindle occurs at Anthony’s Cummaquid inn blaze site

10 days later, a rekindle occurs at Anthony’s Cummaquid inn blaze site

November 13, 2024



YARMOUTH – 10 days after a raging fire destroyed the former Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn, firefighters were called back to the debris where smoke was seen rising. The stiff winds tried to fan the flames but firefighters quickly doused the embers. The November 3rd fire completely destroyed the sprawling structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Photos by BSears Media/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 