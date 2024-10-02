15th Annual Run to the Top of the Pilgrim Monument is Saturday

PROVINCETOWN – The 15th Annual Run to the Top of the Pilgrim Monument will be held on Saturday. Police and Firefighters along with EMS Military, hospital staff and civilians will embark on a timed run to the top of the 252 foot tall tower comprised of 116 steps and 60 ramps to benefit the Cape Cod Fire/EMS Cancer Relief Fund. Pre-registration starts at noon with opening ceremony at 2:30 PM and the actual run starting at 3 PM. For more information or to register for the event click here.
