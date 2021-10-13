16-year-old bitten by coyote at Harding’s Beach in Chatham



CHATHAM – The Chatham Police Department is investigating a 16 year old being bitten by a coyote near the second lot of Harding’s Beach.

On Monday, October 10, 2021 at approximately 08:00 p.m., the teenager and a friend were eating on a blanket off the second lot when a coyote approached. The coyote bit the teenager on the right ankle. The teenager and friend ran away and the coyote then picked up some of the food and went into the dunes.

This was reported to CPD on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

This information was forwarded to Massachusetts Fish and Game, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Chatham Board of Health. These departments will be following up with methods to address this issue.

The Town will be placing coyote-specific advisory signage in the areas of Harding’s Beach.

CPD is also investigating reports of citizens who are observed in this area that may be feeding the coyotes.

The public is reminded NOT to feed coyotes and to keep their, (and their pet’s) distance from these animals.

Please report aggressive coyote sightings to Chatham Police 508-945-1213, or Chatham Animal Control 508-945-5111.