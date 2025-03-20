18 Brazilian Nationals, some with Cape ties, charged; over 100 firearms seized in Federal crackdown on firearm trafficking

BOSTON, MA – Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the results of a year-long federal investigation into illegal firearm sales across Massachusetts.

According to the charging documents, the investigation identified Brazilian nationals in several communities in Massachusetts who have allegedly been involved in the sale of various types of firearms. It is further alleged that some of the firearms were tied to gang-related activities involving a large transnational criminal organization, Primeiro Comando da Capital, as well as smaller, local street gangs, specifically the “Tropa de Sete” and “Trem Bala” street gangs. Primeiro Comando da Capital, originally founded in the prison systems in São Paulo, Brazil, is one of the largest criminal organizations in Brazil and Latin America. It is alleged that Primeiro Comando da Capital members and their associates are known to commit violent offenses in furtherance of the organization, to include murders, armed robberies, kidnappings and the coordination of a transnational drug trafficking operation.

To date, approximately 110 firearms, trafficking quantities of fentanyl and ammunition have been seized over the course of the investigation which began in 2024. The firearms allegedly recovered include, but are not limited to, handguns, rifles, short-barreled rifles and shotguns that were primarily trafficked from areas in Florida and South Carolina into Massachusetts.

Eighteen Brazilian nationals have been charged separately with federal firearms offenses over the course of the investigation. The majority of the defendants have no legal status in the United States and are in the United States illegally:

Guilherme Fernandes Tavares, 31, illegal, resided in Marlborough, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Lucas Henrique Moreira De Paiva, 22, illegal, resided in Malden, Weymouth and Chelsea, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Victor Eduardo Santos De Souza, 21, illegal, resided in Framingham and Revere, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Rafaell Martins Ferreira, 27, illegal, resided in Boston, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Riquelme Henrique De Aguilar Ferreira, 21, illegal, resided in Framingham and Revere, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Lucas Ferreira-Da Silva, 27, of Malden, charged with engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license;

Floriano De Souza, 50, illegal, resided in Yarmouth, charged with conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Israel Yurisson Dos Santos, 24, illegal, resided in Marlborough, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Alason Ferreira-Peixoto, 22, of West Yarmouth, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Gideoni De Oliveira Moutinho, 32, illegal, resided in Malden, Weymouth and Chelsea, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Lucas Nascimento-Siva, 27, of West Yarmouth, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Vanderson Rocha Oliveira, 31, illegal, resided in Boston, charged with charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Joao Vitor Dos Santos Goncalves Pimenta, 20, illegal, resided in Malden, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Talles Provette De Faria, 34, of Barnstable and Plymouth, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license and distribution of fentanyl;

Patrick Rodrigues De Oliveira, 34, of Framingham, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Marcos Paulo Silva, 24, illegal, resided in Boston, charged with engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license;

Joao Victor Da Silva Soares, 21, of Everett, charged with conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license; and

Kessi Jhonny Firmino Sales, 23, illegal, resided in West Yarmouth, charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

“As alleged, these defendants – most of whom have no legal status in the United States – played a role in bringing deadly weapons into Massachusetts, some as traffickers and others as unlawful possessors. This kind of lawlessness fuels violent crime and empowers transnational criminal organizations that profit from chaos and fear. It puts American lives at risk,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. “This case is a testament to the strength of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships in keeping our communities safe and upholding the rule of law.”

“This case involved the trafficking of well over 100 illegal firearms and included 18 defendants, many of whom are illegal aliens allegedly engaged in the unlawful possession and distribution of deadly weapons. The combination of illegal firearms and individuals unlawfully in our country presents a grave threat to public safety. ATF will not stand by – we will continue to work aggressively with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate and dismantle those who arm criminals and endanger our communities,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division.

“Not only are many of these individuals in the country illegally, these defendants also allegedly trafficked dangerous firearms in connection with transnational gangs, posing a serious threat to our communities in Massachusetts. This investigation is the result of collaboration with our partners, each leveraging our unique expertise and authorities to work towards our shared public safety goals,” said Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England.

“Many of these 18 Brazilian aliens illegally settled in our Massachusetts communities apparently with the intention of causing harm to our residents,” said Patricia H. Hyde, Acting Field Office Director, Boston, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations. “Not only were they allegedly members or associates of dangerous transnational criminal organizations, but they were also allegedly involved in trafficking significant amounts of illegal firearms, ammunition, and fentanyl. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

The charges of engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license and conspiracy provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The defendants are subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

U.S. Attorney Foley; ATF SAC Ferguson; HSI SAC Krol; and ICE ERO Director Hyde made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police; United States Postal Inspection Service; Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office; United States Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Fraud Detection & National Security Directorate; and the Barnstable, Yarmouth, Plymouth, Chelsea, Milford, Malden, Marlborough, Weymouth, Framingham, New Bedford and Worcester Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Crowley, Deputy Chief of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit and Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Reynolds III are prosecuting the cases.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.