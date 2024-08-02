25-year-old New York Man arrested and extradited to Massachusetts for scamming Cape Cod victim out of $100,000.

BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: After an extensive investigation by the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Division and the United States Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force, 25-year-old Khaseem Allah of Albany, New York was arrested for his involvement in a fraud that targeted an Osterville resident. In November 2023 the Barnstable Police became aware of a “business email compromise” that targeted a company an Osterville resident was conducting business with. The victim was instructed, via a compromised email, to redirect a $100,000 payment. After the transfer of $100,000 to the fraudulent account the victim was notified by the company of the scam. A Barnstable Detective, who is assigned to the USSS as a Task Force Officer, was able to trace the transaction to a bank in New York as well as to Allah. Based on the investigation Allah was indicted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office on Larceny Over $1,200 charges in Barnstable Superior Court. An arrest warrant was issued and Allah was taken into custody in Troy, New York with the assistance from the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit and the United States Marshals Service. Allah waived extradition and was transported from New York by members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit – Cape & Islands.

Allah was arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on Thursday August 1, 2024 and was ordered held on $50,000 bail and GPS monitoring if bail is posted.

This prosecution is the result of the partnerships between the Barnstable Police Department, United States Secret Service, Massachusetts State Police, and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.