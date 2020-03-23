3 more deaths in state linked to COVID-19, Nantucket hospital seeks reserve doctors and masks



BOSTON, MA – Three men – two in their 70s from Hampden and Berkshire counties and a third man in his 90s from Suffolk County– have died from COVID-19-related illness, bringing the total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in Massachusetts to five. All three men were hospitalized. The Berkshire County man was reported to have an underlying health condition but all three men were in an age group that is more likely to experience severe disease from COVID-19 regardless of prior health status.

The confirmation of their deaths followed a weekend during which the commonwealth’s first two COVID-19 deaths were confirmed: a man in his 80s from Suffolk County who had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions and a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County who had a pre-existing condition, predisposing them both to more severe disease.

As of 4 p.m. today, 6,004 residents of Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs. Of those, 646 people have tested positive. For the first time, DPH is also providing data on the age range of COVID-19 cases to the online dashboard.

COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick. Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

In the United States, there have been more than 15,219 of COVID-19 and more than 200 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Massachusetts and nationwide, the public is being asked to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime and online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.mass.gov/covid19.

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital is seeking reserve physicians and homemade masks: Nantucket Cottage Hospital is calling on active or retired physicians to sign up to be part of a reserve staff if the need arises during the COVID-19 pandemic response.

If you are a retired or active physician and are currently on-island, please let us know if you are willing to help NCH if called upon. We are able to do emergency credentialing and licensing as the state of Massachusetts has relaxed the rules around this process.

Please contact us at 508-825-8118 or e-mail sarhodes@partners.org if you are willing be part of our reserve staff during this challenging time. Thank you.

NCH is now reaching out to the island community for donations of homemade fabric masks. All hospitals are facing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) right now, and other medical facilities have put out similar calls for help in recent days. According to the CDC, fabric masks are a crisis response option when other supplies have been exhausted. We have implemented stringent conservation measures to sustain our existing supply of PPE and currently have adequate supplies, but want to mobilize the support of our community now to prevent any possibility of running low or running out.

We have put together a page on our web site with instructions for making masks, drop-off information, and an instructional video here: http://nantuckethospital.org/how-to-make-a-face-mask/

Please help us spread the word. Thank you.