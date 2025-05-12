65 foot adult fin whale discovered deceased in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources: “On May 8th, 2025 the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources responded to a report of a deceased whale on private property in West Yarmouth.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) was contacted and sent staff to evaluate the whale. The animal has been identified as an adult fin whale, 65 feet long, weighing 80,000 to 100,000 pounds, recently deceased and washed ashore. A limited examination, including biological sampling, was conducted to gather information and batter understand the circumstances.

The Town of Yarmouth is working with Federal, State and Local partners to identify the best way to dispose of the whale in accordance with Federal requirements.

Please note: The while is located on private property, and members of the public should not attempt to access the site to view the animal.

Further details will be shared as the town develops and implements a disposal plan.”