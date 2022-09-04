You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / 8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge

8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge

September 3, 2022


OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was attempting to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.

