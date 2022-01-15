HARWICH – About 1,000 Eversource customers in Harwich lost power about 10 AM Saturday. Eversource’s map indicated the outage was for “maintenance” reasons and power should be restored by 11 AM.
About 1,000 Eversource customers lose power in Harwich
January 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
