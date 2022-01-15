You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / About 1,000 Eversource customers lose power in Harwich

About 1,000 Eversource customers lose power in Harwich

January 15, 2022

HARWICH – About 1,000 Eversource customers in Harwich lost power about 10 AM Saturday. Eversource’s map indicated the outage was for “maintenance” reasons and power should be restored by 11 AM.

