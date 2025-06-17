You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Active shooter prevention and preparedness training this afternoon at Provincetown Town Hall

Active shooter prevention and preparedness training this afternoon at Provincetown Town Hall

June 17, 2025


PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: The Town of Provincetown, in partnership with the Provincetown Business Guild and the Chamber of Commerce, will hold an active shooter prevention and prepardness training session presented by the Provinceotwn Police Department and representatives from the FBI. It will be held at Provincetown Town Hall today (Tuesday) in the auditorium at 5:30 PM. The public is welcome.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 