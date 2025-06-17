PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: The Town of Provincetown, in partnership with the Provincetown Business Guild and the Chamber of Commerce, will hold an active shooter prevention and prepardness training session presented by the Provinceotwn Police Department and representatives from the FBI. It will be held at Provincetown Town Hall today (Tuesday) in the auditorium at 5:30 PM. The public is welcome.
Active shooter prevention and preparedness training this afternoon at Provincetown Town Hall
June 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Extensive outreach this summer for climate action plan in Eastham
- Vehicle access in Chatham’s North Beach remains limited to protect shorebirds
- Downtown Hyannis will improve storefronts thanks to annual state grant
- New traffic light and possible exit, changes coming to Upper Cape Tech after police traffic incident
- Pilgrim Nuclear Station wastewater appeal wrapped for now
- Sewer work starting up on Cove Road in Dennis
- Regional Commissioners join Assembly Delegates in opposing buoy removal
- Ceremony being held on Cape Cod for anniversary of Korean War
- Periodical cicadas likely gone soon
- CCNS seeking applicants to run concessions at Herring Cove Beach
- Cape Baseball League kicks off this Saturday, more with the League Director of Broadcasting
- LISTEN: Most expensive Cape home sale for 2025 in Chatham
- Public comments accepted for Route 6A study, two Cape Cod towns hosting meetings next week