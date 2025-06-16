You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Acute medical victim airlifted from Wellfleet

Acute medical victim airlifted from Wellfleet

June 16, 2025


WELLFLEET – A person with an acute medical condition was airlifted from Wellfleet early Monday afternoon. A MedFlight helicopter landed at the Marconi site and flew the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Video by AAP/CWN

