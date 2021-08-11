BOURNE – An adult and a child were evaluated after a single-vehicle crash in Bourne sometime after 6:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the entrance to the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School. The victims were taken to Falmouth Hospital by ambulance. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Adult, child injured in single-vehicle crash in Bourne
August 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
