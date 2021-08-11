You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Adult, child injured in single-vehicle crash in Bourne

Adult, child injured in single-vehicle crash in Bourne

August 11, 2021

BOURNE – An adult and a child were evaluated after a single-vehicle crash in Bourne sometime after 6:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the entrance to the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School. The victims were taken to Falmouth Hospital by ambulance. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

