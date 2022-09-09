BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate.
Agencies searching Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
September 9, 2022
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Retailers Pull Lobster from Menus After ‘Red List’ Warning
- State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus
- Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money
- Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots
- Cape Cod Veterans Organizations Set to Receive State Funds
- Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues
- Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing
- Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96 After 70 years on the Throne
- Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents
- Hyannis Triathlons Begin Saturday Morning
- Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds
- Park City Wind Team to Host Meeting on Centerville Route Choices
- Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season