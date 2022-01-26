GLOUCESTER – Air Station Cape Cod was called this morning to airlift an injured crewman from a fishing vessel 125 NM east of Gloucester. The crew member had sustained a head injury and required transport to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Air Station Cape Cod airlifts injured fisherman 125 miles off Gloucester
January 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
