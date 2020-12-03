You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Audio: Air Station Cape Cod assisting in search for 3 missing fishermen after vessel started sinking off Maine

December 3, 2020

COURTESY OF THE US COAST GUARD

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The Coast Guard reports that rescue crews from Station Rockland, Air Station Cape Cod, and the Maine Marine Patrol are searching for three people in the water just south of Sprucehead, ME after their 42-foot fishing vessel began taking on water early this morning.

The Coast Guard is requesting help identifying the missing fishing vessel and crew. If you have any information, please call (207) 741-5422.

This incident comes ten days after the Portland, ME based F/V Emmy Rose sent an electronic distress call off Provincetown with four crew members aboard. Only debris and an empty lifeboat were found.

