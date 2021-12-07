You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Air Station Cape Cod assisting in search for woman reported overboard from RI ferry

December 6, 2021

COURTESY OF THE US COAST GUARD

PORTSMOUTH, RI – The Coast Guard responded to a reported person in the water in the vicinity of Narragansett Bay, RI. The victim was reported to have fallen off the Prudence Island ferry. CG Station Castle Hill, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are engaged in the search. CG Cutter Coho was also en route and will search throughout the night after relieving STA Castle Hill. CG Air Station Cape Cod and CG STA Castle Hill will return to base and continue searching at first light.

