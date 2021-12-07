PORTSMOUTH, RI – The Coast Guard responded to a reported person in the water in the vicinity of Narragansett Bay, RI. The victim was reported to have fallen off the Prudence Island ferry. CG Station Castle Hill, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are engaged in the search. CG Cutter Coho was also en route and will search throughout the night after relieving STA Castle Hill. CG Air Station Cape Cod and CG STA Castle Hill will return to base and continue searching at first light.
Air Station Cape Cod assisting in search for woman reported overboard from RI ferry
December 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
