Air Station Cape Cod involved in search for possible person in water off Nantasket Beach

November 16, 2021

COURTESY OF THE US COAST GUARD

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – THe Coast Guard has been searching overnight for a reported person in the water in the vicinity of Nantasket Beach. CG Station Point Allerton, CG Air Station Cape Cod, CG Cutter Campbell and Hull Police are engaged in the search.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

