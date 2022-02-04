PORTLAND, ME – Air Station Cape Cod reports they are on the scene of an injured fisherman aboard the F/V Sea Rambler, 100 miles offshore its home port of Portland, ME. The injured fisherman was safely medevaced and was transported to Mass General Hospital.
Air Station Cape Cod responds to injured fisherman off Maine
February 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
