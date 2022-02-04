You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Air Station Cape Cod responds to injured fisherman off Maine

Air Station Cape Cod responds to injured fisherman off Maine

February 3, 2022

COURTESY OF THE US COAST GUARD

PORTLAND, ME – Air Station Cape Cod reports they are on the scene of an injured fisherman aboard the F/V Sea Rambler, 100 miles offshore its home port of Portland, ME. The injured fisherman was safely medevaced and was transported to Mass General Hospital.

