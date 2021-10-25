You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Aircraft lands safely in Hyannis after reporting low fuel

October 25, 2021

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Gateway Airport and Hyannis Fire personnel responded to the airport for an alert after a plane reported it was low on fuel. The aircraft with 2 people on board landed safely without incident. Further details were not immediately available.

