Alert citizen report leads to drug charges against motorist in Wareham



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On September 28, 2024, officers from the Patrol Division were dispatched to the area of Cranberry Highway and Tractor Supply for an erratic operator. A concerned citizen was able to provide a vehicle description and a plate. The citizen followed the vehicle until it pulled into the parking lot of Seven-Eleven located at 3106 Cranberry Highway.

Officers arrived on location moments later. Officers located the vehicle at the gas pumps and spoke to the operator, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as, Nathaniel Bagge, forty-nine (49) years old, of Pocasset, MA. During the officers encounter with Bagge they noticed a large plastic bag hanging out of one his pockets. Bagge was in possession of two-hundred (200) pills, and suspected cocaine. Bagge was also in possession of over $9,000.00 in US currency. Bagge was placed in custody without incident.

Bagge was charged with; three (3) counts of Possession with the Intent Distribute Class B, subsequent offense. Bagge was released on bail and will be arraigned at the Wareham District Court on Monday September 30, 2024.

Chief Walter Correia praised the officers involved for taking potential lethal drugs off the streets of Wareham, MA.