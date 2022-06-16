BOURNE – An alleged wrong way driver triggered two crashes in Bourne, one of them involving a Bourne police cruiser. The crashes happened about 9:45 PM Wednesday evening on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) north of Waterhouse Road. The officer was not injured and only one other person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The crashes were on both sides of Route 28 causing traffic delays in the area. The incident remains under investigation.
Alleged wrong way driver triggers crashes on Route 28 in Bourne
June 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
