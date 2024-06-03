No injuries after ambulance involved in crash in Dennis

DENNIS – A Dennis Fire ambulance was involved in a crash sometime after 5 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 134 & Upper County Road. No injuries were reported.
CWN is checking with Dennis Fire for further details.
