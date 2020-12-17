You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / AmeriGas to complete propane burn off on Friday

AmeriGas to complete propane burn off on Friday

December 17, 2020

HYANNIS – AmeriGas, in conjunction with the Hyannis Fire Department, will be performing a flaring operation to burn off the remaining propane vapors in one of their bulk storage tanks. It will be conducted on Friday December 18th, 2020 from 8am to 4pm. The flaring operation will cause there to be a large 20-25 foot flame visible from many areas in Hyannis. The operation will be conducted at the Amerigas Hyannis location, 193 Iyannough Road (Route 28), near the intersection of Yarmouth Road and Iyannough Road/Rte 28. The neighboring businesses and the general public are in no danger. This is scheduled maintenance and Hyannis Fire Department will be on site for the duration.

