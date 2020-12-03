AmeriGas to perform burn off at Hyannis facility on Friday

HYANNIS – AmeriGas, in conjunction with the Hyannis Fire Department, will be performing a flaring operation to burn off the remaining propane vapors in one of their bulk storage tanks. It will be conducted on Friday December 4th, 2020 from 8am to 4pm. The flaring operation will cause there to be a large 20-25 foot flame visible from many areas in Hyannis. The operation will be conducted at the AmeriGas Hyannis location, 193 Iyannough Road/Rte 28, near the intersection of Yarmouth Road and Iyannough Road (Route 28). The neighboring businesses and the general public are in no danger. This is scheduled maintenance and Hyannis Fire Department will be on site for the duration.