HYANNIS – AmeriGas, in conjunction with the Hyannis Fire Department, will be performing a flaring operation to burn off the remaining propane vapors in one of their bulk storage tanks. It will be conducted on Friday December 4th, 2020 from 8am to 4pm. The flaring operation will cause there to be a large 20-25 foot flame visible from many areas in Hyannis. The operation will be conducted at the AmeriGas Hyannis location, 193 Iyannough Road/Rte 28, near the intersection of Yarmouth Road and Iyannough Road (Route 28). The neighboring businesses and the general public are in no danger. This is scheduled maintenance and Hyannis Fire Department will be on site for the duration.
AmeriGas to perform burn off at Hyannis facility on Friday
December 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Reports 4,600 New COVID-19 Cases, a One-Day Record
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Approve Police Accountability Bill
- U.K. Authorizes Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
- SSA Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Cape Cod Healthcare Bars Hospital Visitors with Some Exceptions
- Falmouth Historical Society Announces Heritage Award Recipients
- Eversource Receives National Recognition For Disability Hiring
- Harwich Port Sidewalk Proposal Supported by Selectmen
- Orleans Voters Approve Several Debt Exclusion Questions
- AG Healey Calls On Congress To Extend CARES Act Funding
- Wareham Police assist overdose victim twice
- Barnstable Public Schools Announce Further Closures
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Finalize Police Accountability Bill