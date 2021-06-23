You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Ammonia leak prompts evacuation of Hyannis Youth & Community Center

Ammonia leak prompts evacuation of Hyannis Youth & Community Center

June 23, 2021

HYANNIS – An ammonia leak led to the evacuation of the Hyannis Youth & Community Center on Bassett Lane shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. An alarm system triggered alerting officials to the leak in the compressor system for the ice skating rink. Crews were working to isolate the leak and a repair company was enroute to make repairs. No injuries were reported.

