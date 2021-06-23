HYANNIS – An ammonia leak led to the evacuation of the Hyannis Youth & Community Center on Bassett Lane shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. An alarm system triggered alerting officials to the leak in the compressor system for the ice skating rink. Crews were working to isolate the leak and a repair company was enroute to make repairs. No injuries were reported.
Ammonia leak prompts evacuation of Hyannis Youth & Community Center
June 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz Announces Campaign for Governor
- New Coral Protections Coming to Areas Off New England
- Biden Urges Shots for Young Adults as Variant Concern Grows
- Top Elections Official Urges Quick Action on Mail-In Voting
- Chatham and Orleans Outline Fourth of July Celebrations
- AAA Forecasts Over 47 Million Travelers for July 4th
- Falmouth Voters to Decide on Golf Course Solar Array
- Study: Massachusetts, National Interstate Systems Need Overhaul
- Mashpee Commons Expansion Takes Further Steps Towards Reality
- Baker: State Reaches Goal of 4.1M Residents Fully Vaccinated
- No Ransom Paid Due to Steamship Authority Cyberattack
- Cooperative Bank Foundation Trust Announces $18,000 in Grants
- New Tidal Energy Testing to be Conducted in Cape Cod Canal