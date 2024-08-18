HARWICH – The Animal Rescue League of Boston has confirmed more than 20 animals were removed from a residence in Harwich Thursday. CWN has learned the incident happened in the 900 block of Queen Anne Road. While the animals were being removed, Harwich Police reportedly discovered and seized a large quantity of firearms.
CWN continues to check with Harwich Police for further details.
Animals, weapons seized from Harwich home Thursday
August 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
