Annual “Run to the Top” to benefit Cape Cod FF/EMS Cancer Relief Fund held Saturday in Provincetown

May 6, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – The annual “Run to the Top” to benefit the Cape Cod Firefighter/EMS Cancer Relief Fund was held Saturday in Provincetown. Participants run to the top of the 252 foot Pilgrim Monument up 116 steps and 60 ramps to raise funds for Firefighters/EMS personnel battling cancer. Firefighters, EMS, Police, Military, Hospital Staff & Civilians from across the Cape and beyond all took part in the event.

