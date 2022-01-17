Continuing storm coveage: 67 MPH winds, house fire in Orleans, pole down on Route 28 in Yarmouth

CAPE COD – Another powerful storm is affecting the region Monday. Check here for continuing coverage:

7:45 AM update: Peak wind gust of 67 MPH in Wellfleet. 650 Eversource customers without power in Barnstable, another 600 are out in Brewster.

8:15 AM update: A utility pole is reported down with wires across Route 28 in South Yarmouth at the Crazy Rooster Pub near Mill Lane. Power was reported out to 1,500 customers from this incident. Firefighters called to a house fire at 5 Kingsbury Lane in Orleans (see coverage here).

8:45 AM update: Power outages increasing: Barnstable 8,200, Yarmouth 1,500, Dennis 1,500, Harwich 1,500, Brewster 1,000.

9:30 AM update: Eversource working on outages-Dennis 850, Harwich 700, Barnstable 650, Yarmouth 575, Sandwich 375, Brewster 325. Nantucket Police tweeted that there have been multiple reports of flooding due to the heavy rains along multiple roadways including Easy St., Broad St. and Nobadeer Farm Rd. Please drive with caution.