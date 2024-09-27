Another “unlawfully present” Salvadoran national arrested on Nantucket for assaulting family member

NANTUCKET – From ICE/ERO Boston: Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston apprehended an unlawfully present 30-year-old Salvadoran gang member charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of assault and battery on a household member. Officers with ERO Boston arrested Angel Gabriel Deras-Mejia, a documented member of MS-13, Sept. 12 in Nantucket.

“Angel Gabriel Deras-Mejia unlawfully entered the United States then made his way to Massachusetts, to apparently commit crimes of violence,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “To make matters worse, Deras-Mejia is a documented member of a notorious transnational criminal organization and represents a significant threat to the residents of Nantucket. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by aggressively apprehending and removing such threats from our New England communities.”

Deras-Mejia unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

Nantucket police arrested Deras-Mejia Aug. 26 and charged him with two counts of assault and battery on a household member and disorderly conduct.

Officers with ERO Boston arrested Deras-Mejia Sept. 12 in Nantucket. He remains in ERO custody.

