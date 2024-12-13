You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Another vehicle rolls over on Route 25

Another vehicle rolls over on Route 25

December 13, 2024

PLYMOUTH – A vehicle rolled over on Route 25 eastbound in the median about a mile before the Bourne Bridge around 6:30 AM. The driver escaped serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which occurred near the scene of another rollover about midnight.

