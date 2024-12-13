PLYMOUTH – A vehicle rolled over on Route 25 eastbound in the median about a mile before the Bourne Bridge around 6:30 AM. The driver escaped serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which occurred near the scene of another rollover about midnight.
Another vehicle rolls over on Route 25
December 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Helping the Cape’s Food Insecure this Holiday Season at the Family Pantry
- Regional Police Receive Funds For Body-Worn Cameras
- Orleans Secures $1M Grant for Rock Harbor Wharf Upgrades
- Barnstable Accepting Applications For Opioid Abatement Grants
- Brewster, Orleans, and Eastham Pursue School Budget Efficiency
- Outer Cape Health Services Encourages Use Of Community Services
- Storm Brings Thousands Of Outages To Cape
- Bourne Temporarily Closes Sagamore Beach North Parking Lot
- New England Aquarium Releases 2024 List Of Names For Right Whales
- Steamship Authority Celebrating New Vessel with Public Tours
- WATCH: Affordable Housing at Maurice’s Campground Moving Ahead
- WHOI Study Says Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Wastewater Could Linger in Bay for Over a Month if Discharged
- Busiest Time of the Year for Family Pantry, Says Exec. Dir. Christine Menard