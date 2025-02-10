Apparent carbon monoxide incident leaves man in serious condition, sends two Bourne Police officers to the hospital



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 1049 hours, Officers from the Bourne Police Department and Bourne Fire and Rescue, responded to a rescue call at a residence on Kayajan Ave. Officers responded and began rendering first aid to an unresponsive 76-year-old male who is a resident of Bourne. The male was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment with possible life-threatening injuries. Two officers from the Bourne Police Department were also transported to local area hospitals for evaluation after the incident, with possible non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers observed several small pieces of equipment including a gas generator in a garage where the incident occurred. It is believed that inadequate ventilation and carbon monoxide are contributing factors to this incident. The investigation is under investigation by the Bourne Police Department and no further information is available at this time.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN