You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Apparent transformer explosion knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Orleans

Apparent transformer explosion knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Orleans

November 20, 2022

ORLEANS – An apparent transformer explosion knocked out electricity to about 500 Eversource customers in Orleans. The incident happened on South Orleans Road (Route 28) near Monument Road around 9:45 AM. Eversource crews were enroute to make repairs and restore service. Traffic delays were possible in the area as line crews work to restore service.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 