ORLEANS – An apparent transformer explosion knocked out electricity to about 500 Eversource customers in Orleans. The incident happened on South Orleans Road (Route 28) near Monument Road around 9:45 AM. Eversource crews were enroute to make repairs and restore service. Traffic delays were possible in the area as line crews work to restore service.
Apparent transformer explosion knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Orleans
November 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
