Apparently rotted utility pole leans over Harwich street



HARWICH – Around 3 PM Wednesday, Harwich Fire received a report of a Verizon pole leaning over Archibald Circle off Lower County Road making the street impassable. The pole appeared to have rotted at the base and weakened causing it to lean pulling down attached wires. Eversouce and Verizon have been notified and replacement was in the works.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN