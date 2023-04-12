You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Apparently rotted utility pole leans over Harwich street

April 12, 2023


HARWICH – Around 3 PM Wednesday, Harwich Fire received a report of a Verizon pole leaning over Archibald Circle off Lower County Road making the street impassable. The pole appeared to have rotted at the base and weakened causing it to lean pulling down attached wires. Eversouce and Verizon have been notified and replacement was in the works.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

